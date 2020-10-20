Many thanks to the Slowey Construction team (staff, employees and subs) for their hard work on the Riverside Drive utilities and street project. We certainly have a much better-looking street now than we did this spring.
We residents endured a summer of noise and disrupted traffic but all the workers on the project from beginning to end were friendly, helpful, cooperative, understanding and professional. We must give credit as well to the city engineers.
I think my fellow homeowners will agree with all of that. Time will tell, but I’m confident that this was a quality product that will serve us and the rest of Yankton well for many years to come. Thanks again.
