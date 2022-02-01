I strongly believe that bullying is not OK. I think bullying is unacceptable because that is how some depression, anxiety, and other mental health feelings start. Bullying is wrong, in my opinion. Bullying can happen face to face or online. Some bullying starts from jealousy, crushing on someone, and other feelings for someone.
I hope for people to stop bullying because it’s hurtful.
