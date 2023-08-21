I would like to thank a few individuals who have renewed my faith in humanity and reminded me there are still good people in this world, especially here in Yankton.
I’m a Type 1 diabetic and, as I age, my condition becomes more and more brittle. Anyone familiar with diabetes knows one struggle we deal with is hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. These episodes can be unpredictable and debilitating. When I have an episode, it’s best to describe it as: I act like I’m intoxicated. I wobble and stagger, can’t walk in a straight line, stumble and my speech is slurred.
Recently, I was walking home when, as I neared the library, an episode occurred. and I stumbled and fell down. Many people who might have witnessed this would think I was just some drunk who had fallen and continued on their way. However, one woman who was driving by stopped and asked if I was OK. I tried to say I was fine and tried to get myself orientated enough to get home. This woman got out of her car and helped me up. I think she mentioned her son deals with the same thing, but I can’t be certain as the episode is still foggy. She gave me some candy, and she or another woman suggested to call an ambulance. I said it wasn’t necessary. Soon after, there were some others who showed up, and as I started to regain a little of my senses, the embarrassment and desire to get home started to become a little overwhelming, and I started to walk away quickly. I walked about two blocks when a police officer and later an ambulance did show up and checked me over before they let me on my way. In my haste, I didn’t get the names of any of the people who helped me.
I want to tell all of those who stopped a sincere “thank you” for helping a complete stranger who admittedly was acting strange, stubborn, and probably even a little rude. If I did come across that way, I’m sorry but I’m truly grateful for the help! Your kindness didn’t go unnoticed!
