“Lupus: A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing” was the topic of a “Prairie Doc Perspective” column by Jill Kruse D.O., printed in the Jan. 12 edition of the Press and Dakotan.
Here is an idea for Dr. Kruse and others seeking a remedy for lupus, other than messing with the body’s own immune system: Search “Nrf2 and Lupus” in www.pubmed.gov and find 42 peer-reviewed medical studies submitted to National Institutes of Health (NIH) by medical research teams for publication on the NIH website for reference by anyone interested in medical solutions.
Headline given to Study Six, submitted eight (8) years ago, on Sept. 11, 2013: “Nrf2 suppresses Lupus nephritis (kidney damage) through inhibition of oxidative injury (oxidative stress) and the … inflammatory response.”
“As the transcription factor Nrf2 is a major regulator of the antioxidant response and is a primary cellular defense mechanism, we sought to determine a role of Nrf2 in the progression of lupus nephritis.”
Last sentence: “Thus, these results suggest that Nrf2 improves lupus nephritis by neutralizing reactive oxygen species and by negatively regulating the NF—kB&TGFB1 signaling pathways.”
Regular readers of this column may have an “ah-hah” moment, having read this information before, several times. Another column dealing with Nrf2 is in the hopper awaiting publication.
Our brother, “Dan Good Car,” alerted us to the study of oxidative stress in November of 2011 when my late wife, Kathy, was falling deeper into Alzheimer’s disease. That is when I began seeking information on pubmed. At that time, there were already over 87,000 studies of oxidative stress and now there are almost 280,000. Doctors, where there is smoke, you may find fire. The fire is in your patients. Seek water, or another remedy, in www.pubmed.gov.
Every morning, since Dec. 6, 2011, I have taken a pill that has a US patent that allows the non-toxic, five-ingredient p
