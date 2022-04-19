Year after year, First Dakota leadership and employees find innovative and create ways to raise funds, awareness, and excitement for local nonprofit organizations, going above and beyond to show their support of our great community.
This year alone, 138 First Dakota employees donated $75,000 to United Way of Greater Yankton’s Community Impact Fund, and with a company donation of $40,000, an overall contribution of $115,000 was invested into United Way programs and the work of their funded agencies.
Thank you, First Dakota, for your outstanding commitment to the greater Yankton community!
