When Sen. Mike Rounds lamented statehood for Washington, D.C. “is really about packing the Senate with Democrats,” he apparently was ignorant that such partisanship was precisely why Dakota became two states in 1889. When President Cleveland signed the act dividing Dakota Territory in half, he declared, “They were born together — they are one and I will make them twins.” Suddenly, four more Republican senators emerged from a region where none had existed.
I should not be too harsh on Rounds’ blunder, for I have a privileged source of information through published essays about my great uncle, Richard F. Lyons (1848-1934), a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in Sioux Falls on July 4, 1889.
Richard, eldest son of Jeremiah and Ellen Lyons of Dungarvan, Ireland, had led a wagon train of 44 Irish immigrants — including my grandfather, William — from Burr Oak, Iowa, to Dakota Territory near Nunda, Lake County, in the 1870’s. Soon after arriving, Richard met Mr. R. F. Pettigrew of Sioux Falls — the Republican boss of Dakota Territory. It was the beginning of a lifetime friendship.
Pettigrew inquired: “Mr. Lyons, what is the politics of the members of your wagon-train company? I observe a great many Irish names in the list, and I have been wondering if you have any Democrats in the crowd.”
“Well, Mr. Pettigrew,” replied Richard, “I am bound to be candid with you — we did have one Republican in the crowd when we left Burr Oak, Iowa, but the boys found out about it and dropped him into the Big Sioux (River), at Luverne.”
Pettigrew got a good laugh out of this, and said, “Well, I’m glad that your crowd are Democrats. We haven’t any Democrats in Dakota Territory. But my observation is that you never know what the future holds and, of course, the day might come when we need Democrats in Dakota.”
The Republican Party, i.e. Mr. Pettigrew, was in charge of the Constitutional Convention and he saw to it that his old friend was appointed on all the important committees.
Richard Lyons became a leader in South Dakota’s Democratic Party and was mayor of Vermillion from 1916-1918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.