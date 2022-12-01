In a letter published in the Nov. 25 Press & Dakotan, Carol Ackerman revealed that she did not vote for me in the last election because she did not like my ads. Although I am disappointed that Ms. Ackerman chose another candidate over me, I am pleased that she participated in our free and fair elections.
Unfortunately, Ms. Ackerman missed the actual point of the ads. My ads did not recommend voting for any single party. They raised the alarm about voting for a political party that threatens Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, public education, LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, and denies human-caused climate change. The current head of the Republican Party (who has already announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024) embraces fear, hate and authoritarianism. He claims our elections are rigged. My advertisements did indeed state, “Don’t vote for Republicans,” but the ads also specifically listed these reasons and more for why it was important not to vote for Republicans. The ads did not malign any individual Republicans, not even the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-president. My ads warned citizens about the policies and ideas the current Republican Party supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.