Thank you for selecting me as “Citizen of the Year” of Yankton for 2022. It is a tremendous honor to be selected and listed among the many fine people who have received this award over the years.
It is impossible to adequately express my gratitude for the wonderful celebration and lovely reception held Sunday, June 25, 2023. My family and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, the Citizen of the Year Committee for sponsoring and arranging the beautiful program as well as “The Center” for hosting the reception. The Citizens of the Year committee, the sponsors, the city, and governor for the proclamations.
