This coronavirus pandemic will be a blessing in disguise if it draws our world back to God.
But, how can we expect his blessing as long as we have legalized abortion, legalized so-called “gay marriage,” rampant pornography and so much sexual immorality, etc.?
God gave us the Ten Commandments. They are not suggestions. They are commandments!
Luckily for us sinners, ours is a very merciful God, but he does require our obedience and true repentance for our sins.
