Gov. Noem: I am writing this letter to say how proud I am to be living in the great state of South Dakota.
I voted for you, and at the time I had some reservations. But now, I am sure you were the right choice. You have led our state so very wisely and, as a result, South Dakota is a shining example of how government should be run.
Keep up the great work and don’t let the “far leaning left” change your leadership. We are grateful for your sacrifice of being a leader in these times of stress and doubt.
