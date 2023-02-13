This is in support for the recent letter of the Fred Bender (Press & Dakotan, Jan. 31) on Noem’s billion dollar plus prison build. As a side note, I worked about 30 years in corrections and related areas including stints at federal max pens in Marion, Illinois, and Leavenworth, Kansas, as well as a Chicago area pen in Pontiac, Illinois. I know prisons.

Ten years ago, there was consensus criminal justice reform was needed because of extreme costs and new systems of community management. Ankle bracelets, P.O.s and weekend jail cells worked better than prisons. Nonviolent offenders didn’t require incarceration which causes poverty, destroys families, and creates an endless cycle.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.