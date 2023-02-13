This is in support for the recent letter of the Fred Bender (Press & Dakotan, Jan. 31) on Noem’s billion dollar plus prison build. As a side note, I worked about 30 years in corrections and related areas including stints at federal max pens in Marion, Illinois, and Leavenworth, Kansas, as well as a Chicago area pen in Pontiac, Illinois. I know prisons.
Ten years ago, there was consensus criminal justice reform was needed because of extreme costs and new systems of community management. Ankle bracelets, P.O.s and weekend jail cells worked better than prisons. Nonviolent offenders didn’t require incarceration which causes poverty, destroys families, and creates an endless cycle.
But a new cycle of new candidates digs up old issues to win elections. We are so manipulated to elect candidates and fund sweetheart construction projects. Politicians drag up hate for minority groups; the same recycled issues from past years. Politicians make laws to win elections, to look tough on crime and to lock people up. They drum up issues, make behaviors a felony and send people up the river. Drug use, abortions, protesting pipelines maybe even school issues can be made felonies. It’s over the top!
Being smart about crime and social issues is not weak. Being tough on crime is being dumb on crime when better solutions are available. We don’t have to be the state with the most prison beds per capita, and we don’t need Noem’s vision for our state. We can’t afford the money and we can do better.
Fred Bender is right. There are better solutions. Count us out!
