Experience tells me we live in a deeply racist and sexist society that is institutionalized and structured in such a way to resist making real reforms for change. Over half the wealth is owned by 1%, who are mostly old white men. Most politicians are white men. White America is mostly oblivious and misunderstands repression and the black experience. All of us have a duty to speak up about improper use of force, about racism and the need for change.
We can benefit from knowing more about the black experience. Author Ibram X. Kendi has two award-winning books, “Stamped from the Beginning” and “How to Be an Anti-Racist.” Both books have been carefully researched. “Stamped” was absolutely gut wrenching in discussing the origins of slavery and how racism became deeply entrenched in the early colonies. He discusses the Mather family of clergymen and their own writings in support of racism. Cotton Mather was the most published and from his writings came laws to prevent the mixing of the races and to establish racial stereotypes that exist today. Mather is quoted extensively and his thinking is absolutely deplorable. ‘Anti-Racist” highlights why all of us have racist beliefs to a greater or lesser extent. Much of what we believe is taken for granted and never questioned. An ant-racist will explore their own belief system to discover and change that which is inherently racist. Kendi’s books can provide a pathway for doing this.
Reading can only take you so far but minds only work when open. We can do much better in picking political candidates. Why do we continually vote in the type of politicians who apparently are unwilling to make the changes this country so desperately needs? Our leaders can’t wait to become followers when elected.
In truth, we need younger and more forward thinking candidates. If you don’t understand a problem, it won’t be resolved. Our pols don’t get it and don’t have the backbone. South Dakota is a small state but, with a change of heart and more voter turnout, we can affect change and help keep the dream alive.
