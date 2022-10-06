You’ll find the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) in which a kind man shows mercy to an outsider.
A New York Times article entitled “Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard Say They Were Misled” (Sept. 16, 2022) tells of 50 immigrants who were told they were being taken to Boston where they’d have homes, food, and work were abandoned at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. No arrangements were made beforehand with local authorities. Fortunately, the good Samaritans of Martha’s Vineyard responded with open arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.