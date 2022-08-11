Enough is enough for South Dakota and the nation. The truth is that the 2020 election was won by President Biden. The untruth — the Big Lie — is still being spread by former President Trump. Many of his White House staff tried to tell him the truth. On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump couldn’t say the words “the election is over.”

The radical parts of the state and national GOP (including S.D. legislators) are still pushing both the Big Lie and also legislation that is archaic and, in many cases, wrong. Look to Oklahoma and Texas, where there are civil/criminal penalties for those that get an abortion or perform them. There are also bounties for citizens who report such activity. Texas doesn’t allow abortion due to rape, incest, stillborn or the life of the mother. Texas doesn’t allow abortion after six weeks. More GOP-controlled states have indicated they will follow this example. Gov. Noem concedes to abortion to save the life of the mother. There are no other exceptions.

