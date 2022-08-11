Enough is enough for South Dakota and the nation. The truth is that the 2020 election was won by President Biden. The untruth — the Big Lie — is still being spread by former President Trump. Many of his White House staff tried to tell him the truth. On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump couldn’t say the words “the election is over.”
The radical parts of the state and national GOP (including S.D. legislators) are still pushing both the Big Lie and also legislation that is archaic and, in many cases, wrong. Look to Oklahoma and Texas, where there are civil/criminal penalties for those that get an abortion or perform them. There are also bounties for citizens who report such activity. Texas doesn’t allow abortion due to rape, incest, stillborn or the life of the mother. Texas doesn’t allow abortion after six weeks. More GOP-controlled states have indicated they will follow this example. Gov. Noem concedes to abortion to save the life of the mother. There are no other exceptions.
Look at the massive changes in voter laws passed across the nation because the Big Lie is still pushed. Noem and the S.D. Legislature tried to pass an amendment to the state constitution that eliminated the majority vote of the people to pass initiated measures. Voters rejected it.
South Dakota is losing its best and brightest because of abortion and other hateful laws passed by legislators. The bathroom and transsexual bills are the best examples. These bills attack the vulnerable. Young people are tired of it. Noem eliminated Social Studies Standards created by professionals from South Dakota. She has a committee, primarily of “1776” proponents who are helping her brainwash the young to be ultra-conservative. (Hillsdale College grads make up most of the committee).
It’s time for a change. The GOP is running rampant over the rights of the people. After 50 years as a member of the GOP, I’ve registered to be a Democrat. It is time for honesty and integrity to come back to our politics. Get registered and vote. If you didn’t vote last time, vote this time. We can make the change.
