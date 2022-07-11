LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous donors who helped with the blood supply in June! 153 donors donated and 172 units of life saving blood was donated. The units donated at the Yankton Donor Center can help save up to 516 lives!
There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity. Milestone Donors included:
• Levi Zimmerman, Yankton — 1 gallon
• Alice Wieseler, Yankton — 1 gallon
• Karla Olson, Yankton — 1 gallon
• Brian Geary, Yankton — 2 gallons
• Gary Hawerlander, Yankton — 3 gallons
• Michael Slowey, Yankton — 4 gallons
• Megan Ryken, Yankton — 4 gallons
• Marie Steckelberg, Yankton — 5 gallons
• Mary Holzwarth, Yankton — 6 gallons
• Jason Yaggie, Yankton — 9 gallons
• Daryl Ausdemore, Crofton — 10 gallons
• Kathleen Wibbels, Yankton — 12 gallons
• Kenneth Vanessen, Yankton — 15 gallons
The LifeServe Blood Center in Yankton is located at 2901 Broadway Ave and is open every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.