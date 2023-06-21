To the citizens of Yankton:
How many people are aware that on the corner of 31st and Broadway construction of a gun manufacturing business is underway? The dirt is being moved so that a new business in Yankton proceeds as planned. This has been underway for well over a year with very cryptic and vague specifications. It is now very well known that once the building is underway it could and probably will manufacture assault weapons. This is a fact. Now whether the business does munitions or has a firing range is not known. This could well follow in the building that is adjacent to the new kids soccer fields and not far from the state hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.