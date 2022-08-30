The South Dakota state motto was suggested by the Reverend Joseph Ward, founder of Yankton College, at the 1885 Constitutional Convention. For a while, it was missing from a .gov online image of our great seal. Deliberate or not, that quirk suggests many in government want the people to forget that we are the source of South Dakota’s constitutional sovereignty as well that of the United States.
The legitimate existence of any state, and the federal government, resides in the rule of the people. Our unalienable rights are inseparable from humanity’s existence under God, however one conceives of spiritual realities. That’s what free will, liberty, responsibility, property rights, respecting others’ rights and human life — singly and communally, are all about. A free republic is the opposite of tyranny, woke-ism, racism, social alienation — any dictatorial mandates/regulations controlling speech, movement, employment, business, financial transactions, and health.
(1) comment
Another ponderous, preachy, pontificating panoply of pointless pablum by our prairie pundit, Mr. Patton.
At least he’s stopped trying to convince us that County Sheriffs are the final arbiters of America’s Constitution.
Incremental progress is better than no progress at all.
