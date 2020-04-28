Our current economic disaster and unnecessary deaths can be largely explained by analyzing the president’s missteps. Shortly after taking office, President Trump defunded and dismantled government pandemic watchdog committees. Regarding coronavirus, Donald Trump got his first warnings in late 2019 or early January 2020. The president called it a hoax when speaking at his political rallies prior to late February, assuring audiences that it would soon disappear like magic.
Trump claimed in March that testing for coronavirus anti-bodies would commence very soon. However, complete tests for coronavirus anti-bodies are still unavailable as May approaches. Nor are contact-trace tests available in sufficient quantities. Because of Trump’s delayed response and verbal distractions, the strong economy that Donald Trump inherited from Obama is now a disaster. This has resulted in much suffering, endangerment and death. The truth is that Donald Trump takes no personal responsibility for his weak leadership. Rather, he does his daily TV rallies where he continually shifts blame and creates confusion.
In current performances, he has announced the end of funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). Pulling out of WHO will create more repercussions to the entire planet. Trump is also using his bully pulpit to persuade states to reopen business right away. It matters nothing to him that useful quantities of tests aren’t available, nor that coronavirus vaccination is still 12-18 months in the future. More future danger is a reasonable expectation for the rest of us.
