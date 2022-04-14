Recently, Bon Homme County adopted ¾-mile setbacks for 1,000 animal units and higher and half-mile setbacks for 800-999 animal units. Also, the cities have a ¾-mile setback for new CAFOs planning to build near them. There were many other zoning policy improvements made.
Sadly, there was not a strong road haul agreement policy adopted. However, all road haul agreements are left up to the discretion of the highway superintendent. The key is to let him and the commissioners know ASAP once damage is starting to occur on our county roads to prevent disastrous destruction of these roads. Road damage has been a much too frequent occurrence by a few who don’t seem to care.
Highway Superintendent Matt Hauck’s phone is 605-589-4216. To obtain a copy of the final adopted zoning changes, please contact the Bon Homme Auditor Tamara Brunke. We are encouraging property taxpayers to pay your first-half taxes this spring and write in the memo of your check “under protest.” This helps point out the need for change and may give us a window to address issues in circuit court if the county refuses to address these issues.
Also, please write “need road haul agreements,” “gravel road dust control” and any other concerns you have in the memo as well. We are one of the few counties around that doesn’t have any dust control program available for heavily traveled gravel roads. This is unacceptable. Please feel free to contact me at any time about how you feel we should proceed in the future. There were many Bon Homme County residents who gave powerful verbal and written testimony about the need for good zoning and a good-neighbor policy.
Dust control is another issue that needs addressing with new products available at reduced cost.
We are also requesting some type of written affidavit from our states attorney, auditor, zoning director, District III zoning staffer and County Commission chair that all aspects of the zoning changes, newspaper ads, meeting notices, etc., were done legally and in the proper time frame.
As past President Ron Reagan once said, “Trust but verify!”
