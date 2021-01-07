I am writing this letter because I think that all kids should be able to read books because they give kids more imagination. I think that they should be able to read.
I think that all people should have the ability to be able to pick up a book and read because there are many different types of books that every kid and adult would like. You should try them because, like me and many others, you could find the book that was made for you.
So open a book and give it a chance. You may realize that some adults have an imagination and you might just find that you have always wanted. I think that any book could be enjoyed by any kid.
