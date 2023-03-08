My opinion on bullying is that a lot of people on Earth get bullied because of their skin color, the way they look, and how they think about certain topics. Many schools have no-bullying policies, but I think even when teachers tell kids not to bully because it can hurt other people’s feelings, kids still do it.
When people bully others, some may tell someone, or sometimes people will let it “rot“ inside them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.