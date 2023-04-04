A big thanks to Dennis Menke who discussed Ms. Noem’s thoughts on not assisting the country of Ukraine. (Press & Dakotan, March 23) It was classic and a good reminder of what this world is facing and the need to help when we can.
I thought, too, about where this world would be if most nations hadn’t stepped in to defeat Germany & Italy in World War II. Some (including the U.S.) had to step in and end that war.
