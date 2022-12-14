I am an advocate of chess. Thursday, Dec. 8’s event poses thought. An exchange of a basketball player for a terrorist, leaving a Marine behind. It would appear as the white queen was captured by the black pawn with one move to the white king’s domain (those of chess knowledge know what this means). Is a bishop, rook or knight one move from the consequences?
This brings to mind the lyrics of a song writer of a few years past: “America where are you now don’t you care about your sons and daughters. Don’t you know we need you now Together we can fight the monster … America” — John Kay, Steppenwolf.
