I hope you live in a house where you don’t have to worry about a leaky roof when it rains, or where you know that there’ll be hot water to bathe your child in the morning. I hope this and more for all my friends in Yankton.
Unfortunately, many of our neighbors don’t have these luxuries. Yes, I say luxuries. I have a friend who can’t see out her windows because they are so cracked and patched. Broken furnaces, broken plumbing, broken light fixtures.
Now, we face broken promises from city officials.
On March 10, I spoke to the Yankton City Commission about the problems faced by many renters. Unlike other towns, we don’t have city regulations or ordinances to protect renters. I explained how helpless renters feel when they have problems. Some have even been propositioned by landlords’ workers.
Months later, I’m told by a city official that the commissioners prefer to do nothing. She informed me they “think it is working so we’re not looking at doing something different.” Working for whom? Working for the property owners, perhaps, but not for everyone else.
The commissioners seem to believe renters can fight for their rights when they sign leases. I’m told they can hire attorneys or contact someone in Pierre. Hogwash. An apartment renter in Yankton feels as helpless as you feel when you have a problem with a New York credit card company or a health insurance company. Where do you start? Who has time or money for lawyers and lawsuits when your roof is leaking and your baby is crying because it’s cold in the house?
The people of Yankton deserve better. Most property owners are good people who do the best they can. But a few bad apples are making life difficult for those who don’t know where to turn.
We don’t want a lot of new regulations. We just want someone to call when there’s a problem. We have ordinances for trees and for dogs and for chickens — can’t we give some protection to our young and our poor working families?
Please talk to our commissioners. Together, we can bring change.
