I hope you live in a house where you don’t have to worry about a leaky roof when it rains, or where you know that there’ll be hot water to bathe your child in the morning. I hope this and more for all my friends in Yankton.

Unfortunately, many of our neighbors don’t have these luxuries. Yes, I say luxuries. I have a friend who can’t see out her windows because they are so cracked and patched. Broken furnaces, broken plumbing, broken light fixtures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.