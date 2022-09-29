This letter is in praise of Paul Harens’ letter “About Standards.” (Press & Dakotan, Sept. 20) He is very correct that it is problematical to use a set of social study standards developed by Hillsdale College of Michigan.
Hillsdale College is known as the college that wants to take over Washington. They are a part of the Christian Nationalist plan to radically Christianize America’s school system one small step at a time. The broad thought is that this country should be subject to Christian law not our current civil laws. Public schools should be ended because they do not put Christ at the center of all teaching. Church attendance would need verification before being allowed to vote. This movement favors a complete national outlawing of abortion, same sex marriage and gayness in general. Radical Christians have worked to obtain PhDs at major universities so that they can pass off their credentials and beliefs as being true science. Their agenda may seem farfetched, but they are in for the long run just as they were with abortion.
