As Trump’s Mount Rushmore rally date approaches, it is impossible to ignore some of the glaring contrasts existing between those men represented on that monument and the guy who will be ranting in front of them.
Here’s a few to contemplate — there are hundreds more: Lincoln fought a war to keep this country together; Trump’s every action and word is designed to tear it apart. Roosevelt started the National Park System; Trump is doing what he can to destroy it. Jefferson, a great intellect, wrote the Declaration of Independence; Trump has trouble spelling his own name. And Washington (as the story goes) never told a lie …
