We’re missing the point about Putin’s ragings in Ukraine and in his own country.

Putin’s personal, unilateral decision to go to war, the death and destruction he is wreaking each and every day, his annexation of new property for the regime, all teach us why our Founding Fathers put war-making into the hands of the Congress, not the President. And yet we have not put an end to the same illegal practice in America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.