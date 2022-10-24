We’re missing the point about Putin’s ragings in Ukraine and in his own country.
Putin’s personal, unilateral decision to go to war, the death and destruction he is wreaking each and every day, his annexation of new property for the regime, all teach us why our Founding Fathers put war-making into the hands of the Congress, not the President. And yet we have not put an end to the same illegal practice in America.
Putin used trickery on his country just like our early presidents did in provoking America’s early foreign wars. After taking a year to amass troops on Ukraine’s border, he consulted with the “upper” house of his legislature just two days before he rolled into Ukraine, and claimed it was them who authorized what was really his own pipe dream.
But since World War II, America dropped even Putin-esque trickery, and allowed our presidents to illegally start conflicts however, whenever, and for whatever reason they want. How smart are we? Not even as smart as Putin.
