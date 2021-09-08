After having my prostate removed due to prostate cancer, I kept asking if there was a support group where I could talk to other men about the disease. I was always told, “No, men don’t want to talk about this issue.” But I kept asking because I wanted to talk to other men who had this disease and the following surgery. A year after my surgery I finally gave up asking and decided to start a prostate cancer support group. I was afraid that what I had been told about men not wanting to talk was maybe true. Maybe I was just a strange man who wanted to talk about this disease.
As I sat waiting at Toby’s in Meckling on the first date I had advertised in January 2018, I did not know if anyone would show up. Wow! Was I pleasantly surprised when five men appeared. And they wanted to talk. It was rewarding to listen to other men talk with me about their association with prostate cancer. Some had not had their surgery yet and were full of questions for those of us who were post-surgery.
The group continues to meet, and we have moved our meetings to Pizza Ranch in Yankton. The group varies in numbers and questions. Some show up for just a few meetings and move on. Some of us continue to show up on the second Monday of each month.
We were scared of COVID-19 and gave up meeting in person. Instead, we continued with Zoom meetings. Now, with vaccinations to help us avoid getting COVID, we are returning to meet in person.
So, if you have prostate cancer and want to talk with other men about it and eat a good meal, join us on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, 1501 Broadway Avenue, Yankton. We meet and eat in the south back dining area and share our stories, concerns and questions about prostate cancer.
If you have any meeting questions, call John Jorgensen at (605) 670-3037 or Bill McMenamy at (605) 660-5878.
