Attention! Do you fish, ice fish, boat or camp along the Missouri River especially near the Platte-Winner Bridge?
There is something happening there that you need to know. A company from Minnesota is trying to ruin your fishing, ice fishing, camping and boating on the Missouri River by the Platte Winner Bridge. The 13-inch water fluctuation will affect the ice fishing. All your camping spots will be gone, taken by construction workers for 5-6 years. The water quality of the river will greatly affect the Randall Water District which serves Charles Mix, Douglas, Bon Homme, Aurora, Brule, Hutchinson and Davidson counties. This monstrosity will ruin our river as we know it. Who wants to fish, ice fish, boat or water ski in turbulent, murky, sediment filled water? Who wants to camp near this eyesore with its constant noise and lit up like a prison? These companies are using eminent domain to force us to give up our land and our rights. This project is called the Gregory County Pumped Storage Project.
