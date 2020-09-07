I can’t keep this to myself “no longer.” When COVID started, some stated that what helped it also helped malaria. I searched my favorite herb book — “The Book of Herbal Wisdom” by Matthew Wood. The herb boneset is it! It grows in the eastern U.S. in swampy areas. Old timers used it for chills, fevers and achy bones. The dried leaves were made into a hot tea, drunk at bedtime, and you woke up healed! The herb breaks up the mucous in lungs, which also is a COVID problem.
The herb is found in homeopathic perles — Eupatorium perfoiliatum 30c at some health stores. I took some — four perles — for my bronchial mucous that has been hanging on from a milk allergy. Feeling fine! I suggest you do your research on boneset.
