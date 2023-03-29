Artificial Intelligence (AI) has burst into public consciousness with ChatGPT. Its implications for our future are debated, but also expected to generate huge profits. Will it benefit human well-being? Or not?
Ancient memories of the human experience recorded as myth and spiritual revelation warn against unqualified embrace of AI technology. The Bible alludes to an age of angels before humans, metaphysical beings made with advanced cybernetic capacities suited to their intended purposes. They were perfect in their operations until Iniquity was found in them. Their operating systems became corrupt, and one third rebelled under the leadership of the most powerful Lucifer, who covered the Throne of God.
Why? Perhaps light-bringer Lucifer computed that the Creator’s power flowing through him made him God. Cast out of heaven, cut off from God’s Light, the fallen angels parasitically drew electromagnetic and life force energy from the biological world instead, which introduced suffering, evil and death into it. So, the story goes.
Apparently, broken, ageless metaphysical beings can’t be repaired, and they’re scheduled for eventual, total metaphysical destruction. So, God made mortal creative beings of flesh capable of deciding to change. Humans are reparable — able to learn what’s evil through suffering, to reject the consequences thinking and doing wrongly, and choose goodness. Eternal spiritual well-being is promised for those who do so.
Ancient Warning: amoral AI is hazardous. Requiring electricity for circuits to exist, the most powerful AI will prioritize sourcing energy over serving humanity. We’ll be subjugated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.