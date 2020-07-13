Not since Alfred Hitchcock’s classic suspenseful film, North by Northwest (1959), has South Dakota — The Mount Rushmore State — been so prominently featured in national media.
The Associated Press story, headlined “At Mount Rushmore, Trump digs deeper into nation’s divisions” is echoed by many media this 245th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence. CNN summarizes numerous media reports: “when Americans are wrestling with the racist misdeeds of the country’s heroes and confronting an unrelenting pandemic with surging cases, their commander-in-chief is attempting to drag America backward — stirring fear of cultural change while flouting the most basic scientific evidence about disease transmission.”
The National Park Service withdrew its support for the Hitchcock film because it believed that the violence portrayed on the screen ”desecrated” this Shrine of Democracy.
It is highly probable that the National Park Service may regret that they did not make the same judgment to ban this visit of the President of the United States who used Mount Rushmore to deliver his divisive culture war message.
In the iconic chase sequence across the faces of Mount Rushmore , Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) and U.S. secret agent Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint) are being pursued by ruthless traitor Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) who sells government secrets. When they discover that they are on top of the Monument, Eva asks: “What’ll we do?” Cary responds: “Climb down. We’ve got no choice.” “We can’t” says Eva. Cary replies: “Here they come. We’ve got no choice.”
Americans can exercise their own choice about the commander-in-chief’s divisive vision of America next Nov. 3, 2020. It will still be A Republic, If You Can Keep It, and if everyone votes.
