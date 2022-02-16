As a former fireman for 23 years, I would like to commend the Yankton Fire Department for the quick action they took putting out a fire on Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) morning. They did an excellent job. Their preparedness and training of how to handle such a fire was certainly shown in how they handled this fire.
