Elected officials are required to swear oaths of office to uphold federal and state constitutions. Elected officials are bonded to protect against harmful execution of their official duties. So, what’s the relationship between those constitutional oaths and the people’s unalienable rights?
Unalienable rights are those that can’t be separated from one’s person, nor taken or even given away. Incompletely, the most basic rights are freedoms of religion (belief), its exercise (how one lives), speech, the press, peaceful assembly and protest, security against unreasonable searches and seizures of both property and person and protection of life, liberty and property through due process of law.
Constitutions limit government powers to what is specifically listed. Limitations are most restrictive on federal, state and local governments in that order. Everything else is the freedom and responsibility of the people under God, atheists included. One cannot do anything to violate the rights of another. The right to protest cannot be used to destroy another’s property, for example.
By oath, elected officials, law enforcement and the military must give priority to first protect the rights of the people. This means against any and all other governments as well as other people. It means not ordaining or enforcing unconstitutional policies, regulations or laws — regardless of source. Accepting government funding to do so is unconscionable.
County/city commissioners function like legislatures. The county sheriff serves as the executive. If warranted to protect our unalienable rights, he can constitutionally raise the militia against governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.