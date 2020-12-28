We Americans need to stand up for our rights and not be stuck with a stimulus bill that is going to affect our taxes for the rest of our lives. Congress tried to pass this bill on to President Trump, and thankfully he also took a look at what was in it and decided not to sign it unless they take some of this (pork) stuff out and give those hurting $2,000 instead of a measly $600.
Congress does not give a rip for any of us. They are too busy lining their pockets instead of helping the American people during this virus baloney. And now it’s Christmas and we are still sitting here waiting for those idiots out there to do something. And this is not limited to just one party.
It is both parties. In case you haven’t seen what they originally passed, here is a quick rundown on the original bill.
• Egypt is getting $1,300,000,000
• Sudan — $700,000,000
• Ukraine — $453,000,000
• Israel — $500,000,000
• Nepal — $130,000,000
• Burma — $135,000,000
• Cambodia $85,500,000
• Pakistan — $25,000,000 … $10 million of this goes to gender studies. What does that have to do with COVID?
• Asia R.I.A. — $1,400,000,000 (who is that)?
DOMESTIC
• Kennedy Center — $26,400,000
• Smithsonian — $1,000,000,000
• National Art Gallery — $154,000,000
• National Art and Humanities — $167,000,000
• W Wilson Center — $14,000,000 (isn’t he long dead?)
• American People — $600 per person.
And now, true to form, it is Trump’s fault, according to them, that the people didn’t receive any money.
Hold on to hope. Trump will get them to do as he asks and if they don’t, then they won’t get their pork either. And maybe they should get $600 also instead of what we pay them to do nothing for us.
