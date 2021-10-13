Robert F. Lyons, Kennebunk, Maine
Within a 24-hour news cycle, I read three bombshell news stories about the governor of my native state which could be the outline of a Shakespearean comedy or tragedy: “South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter” regarding application to become a certified real estate appraiser (P&D); Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted that rumors of a Corey Lewandowski affair are “total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help;” and, “Gov. Kristi Noem severs ties with political advisor Corey Lewandowski amid sexual harassment controversy.” (Argus Leader)
In Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” when Leontes suspects his wife Hermione of having an affair with his boyhood friend, Polixenes, he cries:
“Too hot, too hot!
To mingle friendship far is mingling bloods.
I have tremor cordis on me: my heart dances;
But not for joy; not joy.”
South Dakota’s First Gentleman, Bryon, should read the whole play before reacting to rumors about his wife’s infidelity.
Noem has been called a female version of Donald Trump and sought his company at Mount Rushmore and numerous other occasions. In her pursuit to gain the spotlight nationally, Noem traveled extensively with Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and invited him to go hunting on her Racota Valley Ranch.
If accusations of marital infidelity and abuse of executive power prove correct, this “female Trump” might invoke in her defense a line from Shakespeare’s “Othello,” on equality and empowerment of women. Emilia declares: “The ills we do, their ills instruct us so.” (“We women learn well our sins from men.”)
Women have many male mentors available to learn how to be unfaithful to their spouses and how to violate their constitutional responsibilities. Noem has been mentored well by Trump and his cohorts.
