I have a question and I would like an answer to it.
It has been said by medical professionals that alcohol is harmful to your health. We know that drugs are very harmful for everyone, and we are trying to get them off the streets. The same is for cigarettes as they are harmful to your health. We have seatbelts to help protect us.
Why is there nothing done about alcohol consumption? It is being promoted more and more. Years ago, stores didn’t sell alcohol; they sold healthy food. Now, most stores sell alcohol.
Is it all about the money? Because alcohol is a good money maker. To heck with the person’s health. It is more important to get the money!
I have seen the horrible effects of what alcohol causes: breakups of families, many fights, killings, loss of jobs, vulgar language, etc. It’s no wonder that many people in America are going downhill with so many terrible vices out there. I wonder if things will ever straighten out? I guess they won’t until people take better care of their lives, and their health and listen to the doctors, including what the doctor says about all the manure and drainage from the big pig confinements. It seems they don’t care about people’s health, only what the almighty dollar will bring in.
There is much truth “that the love of money is the root of all evil.”
