When I was teaching back in the 1960’s there was some debate among educators about the importance of discipline in the classroom. I have always tended to compare discipline to law and order in society.

Some educators argued that the importance of discipline in the classroom might be as much as 90%. Others thought that it might be as little as 5%. Every teacher had a number in their mind that fit what it took to deliver an effective teaching atmosphere.

