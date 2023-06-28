When I was teaching back in the 1960’s there was some debate among educators about the importance of discipline in the classroom. I have always tended to compare discipline to law and order in society.
Some educators argued that the importance of discipline in the classroom might be as much as 90%. Others thought that it might be as little as 5%. Every teacher had a number in their mind that fit what it took to deliver an effective teaching atmosphere.
My personal choice, and it worked for me, was 5%. But … it was FIRST 5%. Before anything else positive could happen, the school and classroom had to have discipline. Once we established that, the decorum of the room was going to be an atmosphere where all of us, including me, could learn together and share our curriculum and experience.
When some did not adhere to school’s rules, we dealt with it fairly and moved on. When the discipline was not fair, parents and students let us know. Human nature will always test the boundaries of “how far can I/we go?” Like the classroom, society must first establish discipline before we can do all the things that will help the troubled and less fortunate. Law and order must be present on our streets first before society can do all the things that need to be done in our communities.
