EDITOR’S NOTE: Once again, the students in Mrs. Opsahl’s fifth grade class at Stewart Elementary School have written letters to the editor as part of a class project. These letters will appear in upcoming editions of the Press & Dakotan during the next several days. Thanks to the students for their thoughts!
———
I strongly believe that there should be a cure for emphysema.
My great-grandpa, Matt Jensen, had emphysema from working in the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead. Because of that, he suffered a lung and heart condition. Emphysema made it hard for him to breathe and, at age 74, he passed away in 1977.
I believe that there should be a cure for emphysema because nobody should have to suffer or lose a family member.
