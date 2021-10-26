Nebraska State Sen. Cap Dierks was there for wind development, Mandatory Livestock Price Reporting, COOL, Standing Bear Missouri River Bridge, Family Farm Act, Rural School Funding, Contract Growers Bill of Rights, reducing meat packer concentration, Missouri River sedimentation and so much more! Senator Cap Dierks was there for Nebraska, for all family farms and for our nation.
Cap Dierks stood tall not just in stature but in life itself. His ethics and beliefs were as solid as a rock. His efforts to help rural Nebraskans and rural Americans were infallible. His hard work ethic is legendary. As a veterinarian, he worked cow herds until every cow and calf was processed no matter what. As a legislator, he worked until every law he wanted was passed or used to find a solution to very serious issues. His soft-spoken voice and unwavering determination for democracy and justice in rural America was unwavering.
I had the honor of working with Senator Dierks and a core group of Midwest legislators. We formed the Midwest Farm Price Coalition. We introduced similar bills in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma; we had farm rallies and even went to Washington to stand up for fair prices for independent ag producers. Sen. Dierks was an integral part of our success.
There is a word that sums up the life of Sen. Cap Dierks: “INTEGRITY”! It was a great honor to know and work with Sen. Dierks. He will be greatly missed.
My deepest sympathy to his wife, Gloria, and family and all Nebraskans whose lives he touched and made better.
