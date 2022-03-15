Warren Buffett, in an interview with CNBC, offers one of the best quotes about the debt ceiling:
“I could end the deficit in five minutes,” he told CNBC. “You just pass a law that says that anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election.”
Of the 27 amendments to the Constitution, seven took one year or less to become the law of the land — all because of public pressure.
The Congressional Reform Act includes:
1. No Tenure/No Pension. A representative collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when they’re out of office.
2. Congress (past, present and future) participates in Social Security. All funds in the Congressional retirement fund move to the Social Security system immediately.
3. Congress can purchase their own retirement plan, just as all Americans do.
4. Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3%.
5. Congress loses their current health care system and participates in the same health care system as the American people.
6. Congress must equally abide by all laws they impose on the American people.
8. Term Limits. Two four-year terms for the House of Representatives (two-year terms are abolished and replaced by a four-year term — otherwise they are constantly campaigning), and two six-year terms for senators.
9. Congressmen/women are not allowed to owe back taxes or forfeit the seat in congress.
10. Each Congressmen/woman shall submit one instance of fraud or waste in government once per year.
