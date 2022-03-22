Ukraine is being systematically leveled by the military might of Russia. Bombings, shellings and attacks continue blasting schools, public buildings and civilians trying to escape
Poland has offered to give Ukraine old Russian fighter jets. The U.S. is hesitating. To do this, we would be involved if Russia decides to include Poland or Germany, in retaliation. Putin threatens, controls that area of this conflict with words.
Why do we allow him to set our policy?
We are trucking anti-tank and heat-seeking missiles to Ukraine. We do this as he threatens our convoys. Ukrainian warriors have over-succeeded. Outnumbered and out-gunned, they have limited the advance of the Russians.
Maybe it is time we demonstrate we are willing to stand behind our words. Get Ukraine pilots in those planes. Send them into their homeland with a full load of ammunition and let Putin see how a fair and even fight proceeds. NATO should stand at the border of Poland and all of NATO to make our line in the sand.
Yes, escalation probably would take place, but the overwhelming world-wide support already seen would coalesce into not just condemnation and not just sanctions. Make a physical effort to show Putin that not just democracies but the world as a whole, will not accept his type of behavior and genocide.
Putin sits in his bunker and “warns” us to stay away. He raises his nuclear standby level. Ukraine does not have the bomb. That heightened nuclear status is in our face: NATO is being warned! We can’t let him set our agenda
We cannot allow threatening words or threatening postures to influence our decisions. We spend billions every year upgrading our armed forces. Let’s find out if NATO has a backbone. Poland certainly is doing its part with almost 3 million refugees already accepted. Ukraine is fighting from their homes, to save their home land. Let’s give them something they can really fight with. I would love to see a fleet of 50 of our old warthog planes turned over with a full load of fuel and ammo. Those Russians convoys would get a great wake up call.
Let’s support them in every way possible.
