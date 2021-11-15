I guess the fiasco in Virginia over the fact that boys in skirts were allowed into the girls’ bathrooms where one boy, pretending to be a girl, raped one girl and then another after being put in another school went right over your heads. Do people think girls enjoy this kind of thing? Boys certainly do.
So, I am disappointed that the Vermillion School Board is going to allow the stupid “Gender Equity and Access” Policy. Are you people nuts? Did the federal government pay you to do this? I mean, don’t we live in the Midwest where strange things from big cities don’t affect us as much? Never in my life would I have expected a Midwest school board pass this stupid policy, endangering girls in school.
If my female child was in Vermillion School, she would no longer be a student there. I refuse to let any school board tell us what we have to criminally do after we voted them in to that office in the first place. So, when the first rape occurs in the bathrooms there, let us know so that we can remove our child from the danger of some kid raping one of our students.
If they want to be a true transgender, then maybe they should have the surgery so they no longer are a girl or a boy. This is ridiculous. Or better yet, maybe the parents should stop making their child into something they aren’t.
God created man and woman — not man, woman, pretend man and pretend woman.
This indoctrination of our children is going way too far. Doesn’t what Hitler did remind you of anything? Remember what he did to the students there during the 30’s and 40’s. If you don’t know, look it up. It’s in most normal history books. Or perhaps that school board should retake history so they can see just where this is leading to.
I only pray Yankton doesn’t do it too — or any other school in South Dakota, for that matter.
