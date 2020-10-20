I am writing to you about the letter published in Oct. 8 edition of the Press & Dakotan from the Rev. Dan Brandt.
I have read all of his published letters and each time I feel nothing but disgust. His letters are filled with so much hate. No man of the cloth would, could, or should have that much hate inside them.
He claims to be from Avon and knowing some people there, I called two of them. What they told me about “Rev.” Dan Brandt could not be published in this paper.
He refers to the Fox News Channel as “The Fox News weed patch.” I turned 88 recently and that is the only channel I watch because it is the only way to know what’s going on in the world. Mr. Brandt should go and apply for a job with the other news channel because he would fit right in.
