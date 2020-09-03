I can't believe my eyes after seeing on the news how many students at USD have the virus and how many have been quarantined.
Was there a good reason why our state schools couldn't have waited until next semester to bring the students back? They did work at home in the spring. Why can't they do it at their homes now? Because of the kids going to the bars etc., which is really the fun part of college, we are now bombarded with 135 cases and almost 500 under quarantine (as of this writing). And with Yankton getting more cases and Bon Homme getting more, and they won't tell us where these cases are coming from, we are all feeling just a little bit threatened and tired of all of this. I mean I would like to go back to church some year. And I don't mean next year.
How about Yankton schools? How many students have to get sick before they decide to also close the schools? I understand the situation of working parents. The way it looks today we might not even get to celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with our families.
It has been nine months since I last saw my elderly dad, who lives alone with no one to help him if he should fall or something because he is also afraid of getting this virus. I don't blame him and I can't even help him.
The Board of Regents could postpone the fall semester, have distance learning and hope that by the next semester things are a lot better. The rest of the state schools should do the same.
I don't know the purpose for opening up school and letting kids get the virus, only to spread it at home … who then spread it at work and the list goes on. Otherwise, businesses are going to be forced to close — some maybe for good. Wouldn't it just be a lot easier to keep kids at home than to wreck the economy that this virus is trying so hard to do? Parents need to work, families need to eat and we are going about it the wrong way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.