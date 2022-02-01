I deeply believe that if we didn’t have health care workers, the world would almost be helpless. Think about it. I’m sure we all have had a cold and maybe taken medicine to get better, but do you know where that medicine came from? Yes, they came from people, but who exactly? The answer is health care workers!
Health care workers help people so much and risk their lives to help us! Many of them work long hours to help other people like me and you. I truly believe that we need health care workers.
So, next time you see one, say thank you for your work.
