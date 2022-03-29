So, our wonderful, caring, Senate has done a “bipartisan” thing.
They faced the most catastrophic thing of the year so bravely and united. Never mind there is war in Europe, which could threaten United States, never mind that gasoline prices are increasing almost by the hour, and our officials are trying to buy gas from Communist countries like Venezuela, disregarding the fact that we once were, and could still be, energy independent. Never mind ‘ businesses & health care places are crying for help, partly because of enforced vaccine mandates.
The most horrible thing right now is that we have to do the extremely hard thing of turning our clocks ahead, or back, ONCE a year, making it extremely hard to get used to for a few days.
So, our caring senators decided to eliminate that difficult process and make Daylight Saving Time a year-around thing. Senators, I have news for you. Nature has so many hours of daylight and so many hours of darkness & no amount of changing the clocks will change that. You are not “saving sunlight”: it will always be the same amount during the various times of the year.
It would be nice if you would concentrate on really important things in this country, & leave the time in nature’s hand, God’s hand, which will never change, no matter how much you may try.
Also, thank you, Kelly Hertz, for your timely editorial about this subject (Press & Dakotan, March 16). You hit it right.
