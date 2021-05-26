Our son died the week after Easter two years ago. As a family, we decided to bury him next to his paternal grandparents in a quiet country cemetery south of Gayville.
Last year, I searched for “the” bush, transplanted it into a special planter, added the flag and flagpole from our boat. I then added the resin stone from his favorite teacher. The final item was the grapevine wreath that was in a special bouquet at Brieson’s service. I used dowels to stake it into the planter. Everything, including the planter, had a sentimental reason for being included in the decoration for our son. We took it to Brieson’s grave, and left it for the week of Memorial Day.
When I returned to collect the decoration, I found that Brieson’s gravesite was vandalized and robbed. His flag thrown to the ground. The planter and bush were GONE. Someone took the American flag and the resin stone and threw them. The cross was staked upright in the ground. I’m sure the person who vandalized our memorial to our son and stole the planter and bush had a bit of conscience as they did take time to stake the cross into the ground, rather than toss it aside like they did the flag. They had no respect for the American flag.
This year, as Memorial Day approaches, please do not disturb anyone’s grave.
