I think being outside is important because you can get your energy out when you are at school. It is also fun to be outside. You can do a lot of things like going to the pool, going to the park, or going on a hike.
Here are some reasons why being outside is good for you. You can get better breathing and better sleep. My favorite thing to do outside is go boating with my family. This is why I think being outside is important.
