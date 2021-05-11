To the community of Yankton and beyond:
I spent 15 days in Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton. It was the worst time of my life up to that moment. However, I had a great support system, thanks to all of you.
I have a long list of people and places to say “thank you” to. First, is my wife, Kathy, and both of my sons, Michael and Nathan, and the family. That core who made phone calls and had words of encouragement. Thank you to all who called. Lots had offering of all kinds of help. There were those who had meals dropped off or the meals from restaurants for us. If I missed something, I’m sorry, but there were so many of you.
I was lucky to be at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. I owe thanks to everyone who works there. The nurses (many former students of mine and Kathy’s), inhalation, lab workers, dietitians, and everyone I can’t name. I had Doctors Susan Fanta and Lori Hansen. We had video conferencing, finding old cures for ailments because of COVID, and explaining what was happening to me. I survived due to a lot of care in that hospital. Along with the hospital, is the Physical and Pulmonary Therapies who helped me get back to some semblance of normal (most of you know, I’m not).
Lastly, there are hundreds of people, and that group is truly larger than I can image, who were praying for me. Prayer is an amazing thing and I truly believe the combination of everything, including the prayers, helped saved my life.
Yankton is great and it is the community that helps. Thanks to the P&D and the Observer that kept awareness of COVID out there.
Again, thank you all!
